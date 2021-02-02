Implement Disabilities Act 2016 in J&K: Handicapped Association

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 2: Demanding implementation of Disabilities Act 2016 in J&K, the J&K Handicapped Association here today started hunger strike under the leadership of Abdul Rashid Bhat, Association president.

The protesters also demanded special recruitment drive for qualified disable persons, enhancement of disability pension from Rs. 1000 to Rs. 4000 and provision of low interest loans with subsidy for persons with disabilities.

Demand of office accommodation in Jammu as well as in Srinagar and also in every district of J&K for the Association was also raised on this occasion apart from the demand of rehabilitation center in each district headquarter.

Among other demands raised by the protesters was 11.4 per cent reservation in legislative assembly, municipalities and panchayats and health covers with special package and free medical aid treatment in government and private nursing homes.

Reservation in colleges and universities for the children of disabled parents was also raised.

Still more demands included board for physically challenged persons, separate counters for these people at every government and semi-government offices, 50 per cent electric and water bills waiver, exemption of fee while applying for jobs as is being done by central government and appointment of disabilities commissioner.