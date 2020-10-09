Welfare of farmers priority of Govt: Lt Governor

‘No restrictions on apple cultivation anymore’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: During the ongoing Back to Village-3 programme, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today visited the border Panchayat of Pallanwala in Khour area of Jammu district.

Reiterating UT Government’s commitment towards initiating massive development in the rural section of J&K, the Lt Governor, on the occasion, inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various developmental works under different schemes for Panchayats Pallanwala, Khour and Kharah. He dedicated the newly executed developmental works to the people of the respective Panchayats.

Foundation stone for Water Supply Scheme, Narbera Panchayat Batal under NRDWP was also laid by the Lt Governor.

To mark the occasion, the Lt Governor handed-over Scooty and Wheelchairs to specially-abled persons; financial assistance, certificates & seed money to female folks of Self Help Groups and sanction letters to beneficiaries under MPEGP and other departmental schemes. He also distributed, Kisan Credit Cards, Sports Kits, PMAY kits etc. to the beneficiaries.

Annual Action plan MGNREGA & 15th FC 2021-22 for Pallanwala Lower Panchayat was also unveiled by the dignitaries on the occasion.

The Lt Governor inspected the stalls installed by different departments for spreading awareness about various schemes of their respective departments.

He also interacted with the beneficiaries and sought their feedback on the on-ground implementation of the schemes envisaged by the Government for the welfare of the people.

The Lt Governor observed that the one of the key objectives of J&K Government’s Back to Village initiative is to ensure that beneficiary schemes actually reach the last person in the queue and villages as well as its people are empowered.

The locals of the Panchayat and the adjoining villages participated in the Back to Village programme in large numbers and lauded the J&K Government for putting in dedicated efforts to reach out to the rural population with the agenda of development and governance at the door steps of rural J&K.

Meanwhile, Lt Governor inaugurated Bawa Jitto Kisan Kendra and Agriculture Mall at Talab Tillo.

In his address, the Lt Governor said that this much awaited infrastructure would serve the farming community by providing them a point to meet and get trained on latest techniques and technologies used in Agriculture.

The Lt Governor said that welfare of the farmers is one of the focus areas of the Government and efforts are underway for doubling the income of farmers. He also informed that all the farmers have been linked with PM KISAN initiative irrespective of their land holdings, which is proof of the government’s commitment towards the community.

Highlighting the significance of agriculture in Indian economy, the Lt Governor said that despite Covid crisis, Indian agriculture sector continued to thrive.

The Lt Governor called for inviting progressive farmers and agriculture scientists from all over the country for discussion and training programmes for the benefit of local farmers. He also called for generating awareness about all the nine schemes of the Government aimed at welfare of farmers.

He announced that the present dispensation has done away with restrictions on apple cultivation and that under the new regime, all are free to set apple orchards anywhere in the Union Territory, subject to favourable agro-climate conditions.

Those present at the event included Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam; Principal Secretary Agriculture, Navin Kumar Choudhary; Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma; Director Agro Industries, Bhawani Rakwal; , Director Command Area Development, Jammu, Smita Sethi among other senior officers and large number of progressive farmers.