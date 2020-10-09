MG Motor unveils Gloster SUV

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: MG Motor India has launched India’s first autonomous (Level 1) premium SUV, MG Gloster, at an inaugural price starting at INR 28.98 lakhs, ex-showroom, New Delhi.

With its elegant design and compelling features, Gloster appeals to the segment of premium and luxury that ranges from INR 25 lakhs to INR 50 lakhs. It will be available in 4 feature-intensive variants in India, i.e. Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy. They extend unmatched opulence to MG customers with multiple combinations such as luxurious bucket seats (6-seater and 7-seater), Two-Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four – Wheel Drive (4WD), and two engine choices including Twin Turbocharged Diesel engine.

The Savvy trim, priced at 35.38 lakhs, gives the perfect blend of luxury and technology with its Autonomous Level 1 Features (enabled by Advanced Driver Assistance System or ADAS) and an industry-first captain seat. It also includes Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Parking Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control, alongside others.

MG Motor has also recently introduced India’s first personalized car ownership program “My MG Shield” with over 200 after-sales service options to choose from with purchase of the Gloster. The Gloster will come with a standard 3+3+3 package i.e. warranty of three years/100,000 kilometers, three years roadside assistance and three labour-free periodic services.

Under ‘My MG Shield’, Gloster customers can further customize their ownership packages as per their requirements and will be extended Rs 50,000 which can be redeemed as per their unique after-sales requirement. This amount is a part of the launch pricing of Gloster. The special launch price will be applicable till 31st October or the first 2,000 bookings, whichever is earlier. Deliveries will begin from Navratri.

Speaking on the price announcement, Rajeev Chaba, president and Managing Director, MG Motor India said, “We believe that Gloster will establish new benchmark while combining matchless luxury, technology, and off-roading experience in its segment. The customized ‘My MG Shield’ after sales packages will further provide more alternatives to customers and ensure a complete peace of mind.”