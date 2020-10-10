Encounter between security forces and militants in Kulgam district

Srinagar : An encounter between security forces and militants is going on in Chingam area of ​​Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Further details will be as follows. Jammu and Kashmir Police has given this information.

Earlier on Wednesday, two militants were killed in a nightmarish encounter between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, while a third terrorist was also killed in the morning. A police spokesman said that the security forces had launched a search operation in Sugan village of Janapora area on Tuesday evening after receiving intelligence about the presence of the terrorists.

He said the operation turned into an encounter with the firing of militants on security forces. A police official said that three militants were killed in an encounter that lasted for more than 12 hours. He informed that the terrorists are being identified and their organization is being investigated.

For some time, the security forces have been constantly wiping out the terrorists in Kashmir. Due to this, the spanking of terrorists has increased. Army personnel have piled several big terrorists in the valley. Terrorist organizations are in awe due to the killing of top commanders. Even in Shopian, the stronghold of terrorists, their number has reduced considerably (Agencies)