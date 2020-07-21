Weather turns pleasant as rain ‘freshens’ Kashmir

SRINAGAR: After witnessing hot and humid weather during the last couple of weeks, the weather turned pleasant as incessant and intermittent rains lashed the summer capital, Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir valley since Monday night, finally ending a long dry spell that has badly hit agriculture and horticulture sectors.

A Met department spokesperson said that light to moderate rain and thundershowers would occur at some places in J&K, Gilgit-Baltistan , besides at isolated places in the Union Territory of Ladakh during the next 24 hours.

He said Srinagar has received 47 mm rain since June 1, which was 21 mm less than normal.

The weather turned pleasant due to intermittent rain and cloudy skies since Monday night in Srinagar much to the delight of the people, who remained confined to their houses due to fresh lockdown imposed in view of upward spiral in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

After recording the hottest day of the season so far at 33.2 degree on Monday, the maximum temperature on Tuesday dipped and settled several degrees below normal in the city, where some interior roads were waterlogged in the morning due to overnight rain.

Intermittent incessant rain also lashed world famous ski resort of Gulmarg, about 55 km from here in north Kashmir, resulting in dip in the maximum and minimum temperatures. The ski resort continued to remain deserted as locals and tourists have not visited Gulmarg in view of lockdown in the valley to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

There is much needed relief from hot weather due to rain for people living in other parts of the valley, including Sopore, Baramulla, Kupwara in north Kashmir, Qazigund, gateway to the valley, and tourist resort of Kokernag.

Pahalgam, about 100 km from here in south Kashmir, also received intermittent light to moderate rain since late last night, resulting in dip in the maximum and minimum temperatures. About a week ago, a video in which officials though loudspeakers could be heard directing locals to leave tourist spot within two hours in view of COVID-19 pandemic has gone viral on social media. (agencies)