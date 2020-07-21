Vidyut Jammwal only Indian actor to feature in ’10 People You Don’t Want To Mess With’ in the world

After winning International accolades for his action skills in films, actor Vidyut Jammwal made India proud once again. He is the only Indian actor to be part of the list ’10 People You Don’t Want To Mess With’ in the world by TheRichest. The actor bagged a place among personalities like Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bear Grylls and others from various parts of the world. He has been addressed as one of the most exciting stunt professionals in the country, well versed in martial arts form ‘Kalaripayattu.’ He has also been appreciated for his breath-taking acting scenes in the films.

Earlier, in 2018 Vidyut Jammwal had featured in the list of top 6 martial artists by Looper and had won titles in Jackie Chan International Film Awards. During the lockdown, the actor has been treating fans with interesting videos of his workout routine and encouraging them to take exercise as an important part of their lifestyle.

Talking about being an action hero in Bollywood, Vidyut earlier said, “Ask people who are looking for work who are not a part of the industry. To just be an action hero in the country with 1.3 billion people, is it ‘just’? or the thing to be an action hero. So, I look at it like that. It’s not ‘just’ that I am an action hero. It’s a big achievement, for someone who has no idea about the industry just on sheer talent.”

He added, “I would never say that it is ‘just an action movie or I am just an action star’. But yes I feel very proud and I would like to say if there is a scope for improvement I want to be so good… So, for me till the time I am doing action I am doing action.”

On the work front, Vidyut Jammwal will soon be seen in Khuda Hafiz and Yaara. Directed by Faruk Kabir, the romantic-action-thriller Khuda Hafiz, co-stars Shivaleeka Oberoi, is all set to directly stream on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar, skipping the theatrical run.