Weather Improves With Gradual Increase In Temperature In J&K

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Jun 3: Weather improves in Jammu and Kashmir after a long spell of intermittent rains brings down the temperature, officials said.

The Meteorological Department forecast a mainly clear sky with less chance of a brief spell of rain, thunder or lightning at some places towards late afternoon or evening in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

There could be a gradual increase in temperature, the MeT office said.

It said the weather will mainly remain dry with a brief spell of shower, thunderstorm from June 4-12. There would be gradual increase in temperature in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Overall there is no major forecast of rainfall till June 12”, the MeT office said.

Farmers have been advised to carry all farm operations from today till June 12 from early mornings as there is a chance rain may occur anytime during the evening. People can plan outdoor activities this weekend and next week as the risk of rain is Less, it said.

Srinagar recorded a low of 9.8 degree Celsius for the second consecutive day on Saturday against 12.5 degree Celsius and it was 2.7 degree Celsius below normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. The maximum temperature was still 4.0 degree Celsius below normal of 26.3 degree Celsius recorded.

Qazigund recorded a low of 8.2 degree Celsius against 10.0 degree Celsius a day ago and it was 2.9 degree Celsius below normal for the gateway of Kashmir.

Pahalgam had a low of 5.1 degree Celsius against 3.2 degree Celsius recorded the previous night and it was 1.5 degree Celsius below normal for the famous tourist spot of south Kashmir.

Kokernag had a low of 8.1 degree Celsius against 9.9 degree Celsius recorded the previous day and it was 3.0 degree Celsius below normal for the south Kashmir’s picnic spot while frontier district of Kashmirs’ Kupwara recorded a low of 9.5 degree Celsius against 9.2 degree Celsius the previous night and it was 1.5 degree Celsius below normal.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.2 degree Celsius against 3.0 degree Celsius recorded a day ago and it was 4.4 degree Celsius below normal, the MeT office said.