We will not miss the bus again, next wave of reforms soon: FM

MUMBAI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the Government will soon use its strong electoral mandate to usher in the next wave of reforms, and not to miss the bus this time.

Without naming the reform measures unsuccessfully attempted by the Modi Government in its first term, and in an

apparent hint at land acquisition reform attempts by NDA1, she said Government’s efforts last time were thwarted by the poor

numbers in the Upper House.

It can be noted that many analysts have been calling for urgent reforms in the factor markets, especially regarding

land and labour, to get the economy out of the trough, citing the strong political mandate the government enjoys.

“…I am sure we will now show the commitment for reforms happens fast. That is where the mandate given to Modi

2.0 will help,” Sitharaman said, speaking at The Indian Express’ ‘Adda’. (AGENCIES)