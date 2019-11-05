Prez rejects petition demanding disqualification of 11 AAP MLAs in office-of-profit case

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind has rejected a petition demanding disqualification of 11 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs for allegedly holding office of profit by being co-chairpersons in district disaster management authorities.

The October 28 decision of the President rejecting the plea is based on an opinion rendered by the Election Commission, the poll panel said.

In March, 2017, a man named Vivek Garg had filed a petition before the President seeking disqualification of 11 AAP lawmakers, including state Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, claiming that being co-chairpersons of district disaster management authorities in 11 Delhi districts, they were enjoying office of profit. (AGENCIES)