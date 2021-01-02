We were peaceful, are peaceful and will be peaceful: Farmers’ unions

NEW DELHI: We were peaceful, are peaceful and will be peaceful, but will stay at Delhi borders until new farm laws are repealed said Farmers’ unions.

We have given a call for a tractor parade towards Delhi on January 26, say protesting farmer unions.

Tractor parade with national flag on January 26 will be called ‘Kisaan Parade’ said Farmer leader Darshan Pal.

So far, over 50 farmers have been “martyred” during our agitation, says farmer leader Ashok Dhawale at press conference. (agencies)