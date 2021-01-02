3 Crore On Frontline To Get Free Vaccine In 1st Phase: Health Minister

By
Daily Excelsior
-

New Delhi: Free coronavirus vaccines will be given in the first phase to 3 crore people who have been on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said today. The government will give priority to 1 crore healthcare workers and 2 crore frontline workers when India begins the rollout of the vaccine.
“In 1st phase of #COVID19Vaccination free #vaccine shall be provided across the nation to most prioritised beneficiaries that incl 1 crore healthcare & 2 crore frontline workers. Details of how further 27 cr priority beneficiaries are to be vaccinated until July are being finalised,” Dr Harsh Vardhan tweeted this afternoon. (Agency)

