We have made all sections of community effective partners in development: LG

Sinha visits Pulwama, inaugurates 5 projects

PULWAMA, May 30: Marking a historic day for the development of Tribal population of Pulwama, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated 5 projects including Model Tribal Transit Residential School, Girl Hostel, and laid foundation stone for 18 other projects for the welfare of Tribal Community in the district.

The tribal population of Pulwama witnessed inauguration of projects worth Rs 11.47 Cr, and laying of foundation stones for new projects worth Rs 39.86 Cr aimed at development and welfare in tribal areas.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said that the projects worth more than Rs 51 Crore are testimony to our commitment of Social Justice and Equality.

The Lt Governor underscored that sustained attention is being paid to ensure that quality education is brought within the reach of people who were long deprived of their rights. New hostels, smart classes and record number of scholarships for tribal students will open the doors of economic prosperity and all-round development, he added.

‘Between 1976-2020, only 26 hostels were established for tribal students, while 37 new hostels will be added by 2023. In the last 21 months, steps have been taken to ensure empowerment of all Marginalized & Weaker groups, the Lt Governor observed.

Noting that the Tribal Community in J&K was neglected and discriminated against since independence, the Lt Governor said that never before have tribal community prospects been as bright as they are today.

The Lt Governor said that the government is making all efforts to enhance the sources of livelihood for the tribal population. UT administration is setting up 100 Van Dhan Kendras in Jammu and Kashmir so that the tribal community can get the right price for the valuable products sourced from the forests.

He further announced the creation of 1500 Van Dhan Self Help Groups in the UT to make women of the tribal community financially independent. An amount of Rs 15 crores has also been made available, it was informed.

On ensuring access to quality and affordable education for the children of tribal community, the Lt Governor said that the UT administration has reviewed the scholarships of the students at various levels and hiked the same across the board in line with the contemporary realities.

For students associated with the seasonal schools, children up to middle school were still being given an annual scholarship of Rs 450 to 675. A committee was formed to examine this, and now this scholarship is being increased to Rs 2400 annually, which will directly benefit about 34,000 students. Similarly, the review of scholarship in higher education had not been done from 2012 onwards, and technical courses and post-graduate students also got only 30 thousand rupees annual scholarship. This is also being increased to Rs 60 to 80 thousand annually, which will benefit 12,000 youths of the tribal community.

Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary Tribal Affairs, and Pandurang K. Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, highlighted the initiatives of Government for holistic development of tribal community of the UT.

Earlier, Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, briefed the Lt Governor on the site plan and features of the Model Tribal Residential School.

The Tribal Developmental projects worth Rs 11.47 crores inaugurated today included- Model Tribal Transit Residential School at Goripora Pulwama; 100 Bedded ST Girls Hostel at Ichgoze; Power Sub Stations at Bajwani Tral, Bathdalow Khrew, Lalapora Pahali check Tral and Wahabsahab Pampore; Providing of Drinking water facilities to Tribal Population by way of Installing hand Pumps in Khan Mohalla Saidapora, Awantipora, Sangerwani, Draklaran Gujjer Basti, Batdalow Khrew; and Establishment of six Smart Schools.

Meanwhile, Tribal developmental projects worth Rs 31.62 crores for which the foundation stone was laid included- Construction/up-gradation of road from main road Sangerwani to Inderwali; construction of Dispensary building at Wasomarg Khaigam; Construction of Upper Primary School building at Panzoo ( Aspirational Block Aripal); Rural information Centre at Gulshanpora Tral; Construction of PHC Building at Sangerwani; Widening/ upgradation of Machama Zarihar road at Tral; Upgradation/ strengthening of Achogoze Abhama Bagander road at Sangerwani; Construction/upgradation of Kanidajanm Wasomarg road at Ichgoze; Upgradation/ Strengthening of Panzoo Shaldraman Khalil road at Tral; Construction Of road from Khrew to Badadalow at Pampore; Water Supply Scheme Abhama; Water Supply Scheme Achgoza Bamnoo; Water Supply Scheme Draklarn Abhama; Water Supply Scheme Wasomarg; Water Supply Scheme Sangerwani, Water Supply Scheme Aglar Kandi, Construction of ST Hostel at Tral and Construction of ST Hostel at Pulwama.