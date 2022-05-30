6 from Jammu, one from Ladakh make it to Civil Services

Nishikant Khajuria

JAMMU, May 30: Seven aspirants from the twin Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh have made it to the Civil Service Examination 2021, results of which were announced today by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Among those from J&K, who made it to the Civil Services, all six are from Jammu division and none from Kashmir valley.

Those selected from Jammu include Parth Gupta from Trikuta Nagar (72), Asrar Ahmad Kichloo from Bhaderwah (287), Shivani Jerngal from Kunjwani, Jammu (300), Dwarka Gadhi of Bishnah (412), Mohd Shabir of Poonch (419) and Anjeet Singh of Nagni Kahara, Thathri, Doda (530). Anwar Hussain from Kargil in Ladakh has secured 600 AIR ranking.

Parth Gupta, son of Suresh Kumar and Anu Gupta, brother of Dr Samridhi Gupta and a resident of Adarsh Enclave, Trikuta Naghar, Jammu, has secured AIR 72 in the UPSC-2021. He had previously secured a rank of 240 in UPSC-2019. Presently, he is in Faridabad for training in IRS Training Institute.

Shivani Jerngal from Kunjwani, Jammu, who has secured 300 AIR, is the only woman among all the successful candidates from J&K and Ladakh. She did her schooling from Presentation Convent School and then BE from Delhi Technology University

Dr Asrar Ahmad Kichloo, son of Dr Farooq Ahmad Kichloo of Bhaderwah in Doda District, who has secured AIR 287, is also an IRS Officer and had secured 248 AIR in 2019.

Dwarka Gaddi from Bishnah has cracked UPSC exam in third attempt and secured 412 AIR. He did his schooling from Shiksha Niketan Higher Secondary School, Jeevan Nagar and graduation from MAM College Jammu.

Mohd Shabir Gorsi from Bachawali village in Poonch has secured 419 AIR and made it to Civil Services while Anjeet Singh, son of Bhagi Ram of Nagni Bhatoli, Tehsil Khara Bhalessa in Doda district has cracked the UPSC exam with AIR 530.

Anwar Hussain, son of Haji Hamza, a resident of Balti Bazar, Kargil, has ranked 600 in the exam. He had earlier qualified JKAS examination and is currently working as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) at Drass.

A total of 685 candidates- 508 men and 177 women, have qualified the prestigious examination and they have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various Central services.

Of the total successful candidates, 244 are from General category, 73 from Economically Weaker Sections , 203 of Other Backward Classes, 105 Scheduled Caste and 60 from the Scheduled Tribes.

With the first three rank holders being women, Shruti Sharma, a student of History, has topped the Civil Services Examination 2021. Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla have secured the second and third rank respectively.

Educational qualifications of the top 25 successful candidates range from Graduation in Engineering; Humanities; Commerce and Medical Science from premier institutions of the country such as IIT, AIIMS, VIT, PEC, University of Mumbai, University of Delhi, GB Pant University, etc.

“Top 25 successful candidates have opted for subjects like Anthropology, Economics, Geography, Hindi Literature, History, Mathematics, Medical Science, Political Science & International Relations, Public Administration, Sociology and Zoology as their optional choice in the written (Main) examination.

The Centre had notified 749 vacancies – 180 of IAS, 37 of Indian Foreign Service (IFS), 200 of IPS and remaining central Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ services – to be filled through the 2021 examination.

The Civil Services Examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages; Preliminary, Main and Interview to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.