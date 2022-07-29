We cannot achieve big things in life unless we dream big and strive hard to achieve it: LG Sinha to students

Lt Governor addresses 8th convocation of SMVD University

Katra, July 29: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today addressed the 8th convocation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Katra.

The Lt Governor said, “our success as a nation can only be achieved by promoting a culture of ideas and innovation in classrooms with dedication, discipline and determination”.

Addressing the gathering of students, teachers and parents, the Lt Governor said, “Teachers should dream of making SMVD University one of the preeminent universities in Northern India and students must aspire to fulfil the dream of 130 Crore Indians”.

“We cannot achieve big things in life unless we dream big and strive hard to achieve it”, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor observed that youth can shape the destiny of our great nation if they are equipped with special knowledge, skills, wisdom and values as emphasized in the national education policy. As they step out of campus, the new jobs and careers should become a mission to improve the lives of others, he added.

The Lt Governor said that in J&K government is building world-class infrastructure, and the UT is emerging as a performer in every sector on national canvas. “Simultaneously, we are strengthening knowledge system of our economy to provide bright opportunities to talented young professionals,” he added.

Underlining that University campus anywhere in the world is the best place to sharpen social consciousness of young minds full of joy and adventurous pursuit of progress, the Lt Governor said the education must be aligned to support students’ creativity so that they can contribute their best for a better world.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor congratulated all the students who received medals, awards and degrees at the eighth convocation of SMVD University and wished them a bright future and success in their life.

Observing that young students are the most powerful and most invaluable asset of our society, the Lt Governor said they have tremendous energy, consciousness & the vision for a developed and prosperous world. “I am confident that the students of SMVD University will contribute immensely with their new vision for a self-reliant India,” he added.

“I am happy that SMVD University has started seven new Integrated Programs in Business Administration, Science, Social Sciences and Humanities under NEP-2020; two new PG courses in Hindi and Dogri have also been started”, the Lt Governor said.

Citing the example of great teacher, scientist and former President of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the Lt Governor highlighted the role of a teacher in shaping the personality, mind, talents, capabilities and vision of a student. He said the National Education Policy emphasizes on such a relationship between teacher, education and students through curriculum that builds both skills and life values.

The Lt Governor called upon the educational institutions to prepare for the future more quickly with the goal of incubating world class research and innovation.

Through the National Policy on Education, we have got an opportunity to transform our institutions by setting academic priorities, preparing them for international competition and having revamped, relevant, modern and progressive educational curriculum, he added.

Saying that education is not about the race to come first but it is about achieving the highest peak of values in life, the Lt Governor noted that the National Education Policy emphasizes on scientific temper, knowledge and ability.

The Lt Governor further called for an outcome based education in order to convert knowledge into wealth adding that students can be connected with a network of technical services by encouraging innovation at the university level through Outcome Based Education.

During the Convocation, the Lt Governor conferred 44 medals which included 4 Chancellor Gold Medal, 4 University Gold Medal, 15 University Silver Medal and 21 Infosys Foundation Prize of Excellence.

A total of 1165 students have been awarded with degrees for academic year 2019-20 & 2020-21 including 484 Under Graduate, 502 Post Graduate and 81 Ph.D. The Lt Governor also planted a sapling on the occasion.

Prof. (Dr.) Ravindra Kumar Sinha, VC SMVDU delivered the welcome address and highlighted the achievements of the university. He said that the university has established performance benchmarks for faculty members and the schools to ensure a consistent improvement in the quality of teaching and research.

He said that in a relatively short time of 18 years, the University has made tremendous strides and has carved out a niche for itself in the field of academics, research and community service with more than 2500 students, 140 faculty members studying in 24 programs.

Prof. AK Bakshi, Vice Chancellor, PDM University; Ashok Bhan, IPS Retd. SMVDSB Member; Dr. Sanjeev Jain, VC Central University Jammu; Prof. Bachan Lal VC Cluster University Jammu; Prof. Nilofar Khan, VC Kashmir University; Prof. Umesh Rai, VC Jammu University; Prof. BS Sahay, Director IIM; Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Anshul Garg, CEO, SMVDSB; Ms Babila Rakwal DC Reasi, besides students, teachers and parents were present on the occasion.