Chief Justice administers oath of office to newly appointed Additional Judge of High Court

SRINAGAR, JULY 29: Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Pankaj Mithal, today administered the oath of office to the newly appointed Judge, Justice Rajesh Sekhri as Additional Judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, in the Chief Justice’s Court Room here.

The oath taking ceremony was attended by Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi while as Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Mohan Lal, Justice Rahul Bharti and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal participated in ceremony through video conferencing from Jammu.

The proceedings of the oath taking ceremony were conducted by Sanjeev Gupta, Registrar General of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, who read the contents of the notification received from Government of India, Ministry of Law & Justice, Department of Justice (Appointments Division), the Warrant of Appointment issued by the President of India and the Letter of Authorization issued by the Lieutenant Governor, Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, authorising Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, to administer the oath of office to the newly appointed Judge.

The ceremony was also attended by the former Judges of High Court, Advocate General, Additional Secretary Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Assistant Solicitor General of India, Srinagar, Chairman/Convenor Bar Association, Srinagar, Principal District Judge and Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar, Judicial Officers, Officers and Staff of the Registry.

The programme was also telecasted live on Youtube Channel.

With the elevation of Justice Rajesh Sekhri as Additional Judge of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the strength of Judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has risen to 16 Judges including the Chief Justice against the sanctioned strength of 17.