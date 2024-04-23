We are ‘Azad’, no anyone’s team; development my agenda: Azad

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 22: Chairman of DPAP slammed the regional parties of Kashmir for propagating false slogans to deceive and mislead innocent Kashmiris. He emphasized the need to refrain from misleading them further, advocating instead for a manifesto focused on promising development and infrastructure.

While addressing a large crowd at a road show at Bulbul, Nowgam, in Anantnag, Azad lambasted both the regional parties, asserting that the two primary parties have sidelined discussions on development.

“Over the years, we’ve seen a betrayal of promises. The two parties in Kashmir sold dreams of autonomy and self-rule, which they conveniently forget now. Countless lives lost, many blinded. But what have we gained? Where are the hospitals, schools, colleges, roads promised? Kashmir cries out for peace, for development, for jobs. Yet, I stand alone in raising these crucial issues, while others remain silent,” he added.

Click here to watch video

“My agenda solely revolves around development and peace. Throughout my five decades in politics, I have never resorted to false slogans to exploit people. My record speaks for itself. We prioritized development and achieved peace in Kashmir. No one can challenge my work, which promoted a culture of double and triple shifts. Moving forward, my goal is to enhance development in Jammu and Kashmir by establishing more schools, districts, hospitals, and roads,” he asserted.

Azad underscored the pivotal role of youth in shaping the nation’s future during a recent address. “I have delegated authority to emerging leaders like Adv Saleem Parray and Amir Bhatt. The youth are the architects of tomorrow, and it is imperative to entrust them with responsibilities. With our guidance and their enthusiasm, they hold the key to driving positive change. Azad highlighted his vocal opposition in Parliament against the revocation of Article 370, condemned acts of triple Talaq and lynchings, and raised concerns regarding the implementation of the NRC,” Azad added.

He noted with disappointment the conspicuous silence of Congress leaders on these pressing matters, even in the present day. Azad cited this silence as one of the significant reason contributing his decision to part ways with the Congress party.

He further said, “We are Azad, my party is Azad. We are not anyone’s team. My sole agenda revolves around fostering development and peace. Throughout my political journey, I have adhered steadfastly to principles, never compromising for political expediency. Self-respect and integrity have been my guiding lights.When it became evident that the advice offered by seasoned leaders like myself was not heeded by the younger leadership within the Congress party, we made the decision to part ways. With a sense of resolve, we bid farewell and embarked on our grassroots mission,” he asserted.

Azad appealed to the people to support Saleem Parray in the upcoming elections. He describes Advocate Parray as a paragon of honesty, education, and seasoned leadership, uniquely positioned to amplify the voices of the people in Parliament.

Among others who were present on the occasion party candidate Parray, chief spokesperson Salman Nizami, Provincial general secretary Altaf Mir, secretary Shuby Jan and others.