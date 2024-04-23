Mufti prioritised praising Modi over aspirations of people: Abdullah

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 22: The Vice President of the National Conference, Omar Abdullah, today levelled accusations against former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, alleging that during her tenure, she prioritized praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi over representing the aspirations of the people.

Speaking at a public rally as part of the party’s election campaign for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat, Abdullah recalled Mufti’s speeches in the Assembly, noting that they were loaded with praise for Modi.

He reminded Mufti of her previous remarks suggesting that only Narendra Modi could resolve the issues in Jammu and Kashmir. “Did he resolve the issues? Did we gain anything besides destruction? Our identity, pride, and existence have been shattered. What were you doing when the destruction was unfolding? What were you representing when you had the opportunity to voice the sentiments of the people?” Abdullah questioned, highlighting Mufti’s consistent praise for Modi in the Assembly records.

In response to Mufti’s allegations regarding being denied a solo run in the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, Abdullah clarified that seat allocations during the DDC elections two years ago were based on a predetermined formula linked to the 2014 Assembly election results. He asserted that similar logic was applied to decisions regarding the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Abdullah claimed that the NC had advised Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, the former Chief Minister and founder of the PDP, against aligning with the BJP. “We offered unconditional support, suggesting they join hands with NC and Congress, without any demands from us, to govern for six years. However, the PDP accused us of power-grabbing and asked us to remain in opposition,” he recounted.

Referring to the period when PDP government was faltering in 2016, Abdullah stated that the NC approached the Raj Bhawan to prevent its collapse, indicating their awareness of the consequences.

Abdullah further disclosed that in 2018, Mufti sought their support to make Altaf Bukhari Chief Minister, which they readily provided. “Was that selfishness on our part?” he said. Regarding Article 370, Abdullah emphasized the NC’s role in granting land rights to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and expressed concern over the threat to those rights today. He advocated for the relocation of infrastructure projects to protect livelihoods and the future of the region.

Explaining the formation of the INDIA bloc, Abdullah clarified that its purpose was to counter communal forces, especially the BJP, both nationally and in Jammu and Kashmir. He stressed that their alliance was motivated by the interests of the region and the country, not personal gain. “whether Congress, with whom we campaign jointly, and other supporting leaders like M.Y. Tarigami, are also acting selfishly,” he said.