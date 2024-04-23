Indian envoy in Sri Lanka hosts Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust officials

COLOMBO, Apr 22 : India’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha hosted top officials of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and discussed ways in which India can support the development of the Ramayana Trail in the island nation.

Jha met Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, the treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and his team at the India House here on Sunday.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is the body responsible for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya

“High Commissioner @santjha hosted Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust & his accompanying team at India House,” the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said in a post on X.

“Discussed ways in which India can support (the) development of #RamayanaTrail in Sri Lanka, promoting P2P (people-to-people) connect and economic growth,” it said.

Jha also joined the inauguration event of the RamayanaTrail Project in Sri Lanka, endorsed by Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj.

“May the #RamayanaTrail flourish as India-Sri Lanka friendship flourishes today! High Commissioner @santjha joined the inauguration event of #RamayanaTrail Project in Sri Lanka, endorsed by Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, along with NSA @SagalaRatnayaka, cricket icon @Sanath07 & other dignitaries,” the High Commission said in a separate post.

The Ramayana is one of the two major Sanskrit epics of ancient India and an important text of Hinduism. There are 52 sites on the Ramayana Trail in Sri Lanka. (PTI)