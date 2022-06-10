Two most important things to beat the rigors of peak summer and the current horrendous heat wave are power and water. Both are in great demand in this peak time of summer. However, various parts of Jammu and even outskirts are presently facing water crisis to address which, the UT authorities must redouble their efforts . Once monsoon sets in , the situation would automatically improve to great extent to let people have some measure of relief from erratic water supply but till then, at least those areas, where crisis like situation has sprouted , supplying water must be the priority of the UT administration.

Besides, we never come across any sort of advisory or an awareness campaign from the Jal Shakti Department about conserving water and using its every drop judiciously since we come across wastage of precious water too in many localities. In addition to this, leakages in supply lines too cause lot of water to be wasted . Private water Tankers during this peak summer season are charging exorbitantly and refusing or being unable to reach the localities where some people want to ”buy” the water. The Department must, for the time being, make arrangements to supply water in acute deficient areas after duly informing the people through water tankers.