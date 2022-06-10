NASA to form team to study UFOs

Washington, June 10: NASA announced that it plans to assemble a team of scientists to examine “unidentified aerial phenomena” – commonly termed UFOs, Khaleej Times reported on Friday.

The US space agency said their focus will be on identifying available data, how best to gather data in the future and how to use that information to advance scientific understanding of the issue.

David Spergel, who formerly headed Princeton University’s astrophysics department, has been picked by NASA to lead the scientific team and Daniel Evans, a senior researcher in NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, to orchestrate the study.

A team of scientists is due to be convened later in the year. According to Evans, they will develop a public report on its findings in around 9 months from then.

NASA will spend “anywhere from a few tens of thousands of dollars” to no more than $100,000 on the effort, he added.

The announcement comes a year after the U.S. government issued a report detailing observations of “unidentified aerial phenomenon,” or UAPs. Two Pentagon officials testified on May 17 at the first congressional hearing on UFOs in a half century. (UNI)