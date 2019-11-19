Wasn’t sure about 3D format, how it is going to look: Saif on ‘Tanhaji’

MUMBAI: Actor Saif Ali Khan on Tuesday said he was initially doubtful about his upcoming film “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” being made in the 3D format but he is happy with the way the period drama has turned out.

Saif plays Udaybhan Rathod in the film, which stars Ajay Devgn in the title role of Maratha commander Tanhaji Malusare in Chhatrapati Shivaji’s army.

As an avid reader, the “Sacred Games” star said, he remembers reading about Udaybhan and Tanhaji.

“I have done a lot of research. I had bought the Amar Chitra Katha book. I had read about this story as a child. The director and writer have changed a bit things as per their knowledge.

“When I read about Tanhaji, I got to know Udyabhan has a lovely role. He was a bit cynical and whenever you speak about Tanhaji, you can’t skip talking about Udaybhan,” Saif told reporters.

“The way the film has been mounted and written, I am very happy about it. I was not sure about the 3D. I was bit nervous initially because I have never been part of 3D film and had not seen one for a long time. But Ajay and his team have done a good job,” he added.

The actor was speaking at the trailer launch of the film.