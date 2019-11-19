Don’t remove Cong chief from Jallianwala Trust: Opp to Govt

NEW DELHI: Stressing that there should be no politics over martyrs, Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday urged the Government to show “magnanimity” by allowing the Congress President to continue as a permanent member of the trust that runs the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial.

The opposition members were participating in a discussion on the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019 after Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel moved the motion for further consideration and passing of the Bill.

The amendment seeks to remove the Congress President as a permanent member of the Trust that runs the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial in Amritsar, Punjab.

Patel had moved the Bill in the Rajya Sabha on August 7 after the Lok Sabha passed it on August 2 by a voice vote amid a Congress walkout. (AGENCIES)