Warm sendoff accorded to retiring employees

JAMMU, Apr 30: Many officials and officers of J&K Government here today retired from their services after attaining the age of superannuation.

On attaining superannuation, seven retiring police personnel including SP Santokh Raj were accorded warm send off in a function organized at IRP 19th Battalion Headquarters in Kathua where SSP Benam Tosh, Commandant handed over the retirement gifts of Rs. one lakh each to the retiring cops on behalf of DGP Dilbag Singh and ADGP Armed, S.J.M Gillani. The other retiring cops who received emotional adieu from J&K Police were SI Prem Krishan, SI Avtar Singh, ASI Puran Singh, ASI Babu Ram, ASI Ashok Kumar and HC Krishna Lal. All the retiring officers belonged to Kathua district and served for nearly four decades in various capacities at different places across J&K & Ladakh. SSP Benam Tosh wished the retiring officers all the best and hoped that they will come up to the expectations of civil society in days to come.

Police Technical Training Institute (PTTI) Vijaypur today organized a farewell function to accord warm sendoff to ASI Shiv Ram who retired from his service after 39 years of unblemished service to J&K Police. Khalil Ahmed Poswal, SSP, Principal PTTI Vijaypur as well as other officers of the Institute appreciated the services rendered by the retiree and wished him the best for future life. A retirement gift of Rs. one lakh was also given to the retiree by the Principal as welfare measure.

On attaining the age of superannuation Zahid Saif Wani, Dy.SP and Fazal Karim, Sub Inspector were given warm send off from Police Academy Udhampur. Vinay Kumar, SSP, Dy. Director (Administration) was the chief guest on the occasion and he appreciated the services rendered by the retiree officers. On behalf of Dr. S.D Singh Jamwal, ADGP/Director SKPAU, SSP Vinay Kumar extended warm regard to the retiring officers and wished them a healthy and prosperous post-retirement life.

APCR Jammu organized a function to accord warm farewell to retiring police personnel including SI (T/C) Manmohan Singh, ASI Krishan Kumar and HC Narinder Paul Singh after they attained the age of superannuation after rendering a service of about 40 years to the department. SSP APCR, Shazaad Salaria and APCR Jammu staff wished healthy and prosperous post retirement life to the retiring cops.

Security Transport Workshop (STWS) Jammu accorded farewell to Assistant Sub Inspector, Krishan Kumar who attained superannuation today. Shailender Singh, SSP STWS Jammu presided over the function and wished the retiring officer a healthy post retirement life.

Warm sendoff was accorded to retiring cops at DPL Poonch. The retiring police personnel including SI Gurmeet Singh, SI Mohd Ramzan, SI Abdul Khaliq, ASI Mohd Ashraf, ASI Mohd Akram, ASI Mohd Amin and HC Munawar Hussain were greeted by Rohit Baskotra, SSP Poonch who also wished them good health in second innings of life.

Staff and officers of Directorate of Agriculture, Jammu accorded warm farewell to Joint Director of Agriculture (Farms/SLUB) Jammu, Rajinder Kumar Sharma and Section Officer, Venna Kumari. The two retired after rendering service for more than 38 years to the department. Director Agriculture Production & FW Jammu, K.K Sharma wished the retirees prosperous post retirement life.

Meanwhile, in another function at Directorate of Command Area Development, Jammu, farewell was accorded to Rajinder Kumar Mathu, District Level Subject Matter, Samba HQ Jammu who retired today after rendering the service for 36 years.

Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO) Jammu and his staff bid farewell to Yash Pal, JAEO who retired today after attaining the age of superannuation. The CAO and his staff lauded the excellent services of Yash Pal to the department and wished him happy post retired life.

Dr. Smriti Gulati, Professor and Head, Department of Anesthesia, GMC Jammu attained superannuation today.

A warm send off was accorded by the staff of Directorate of Health Services and CMO Office Jammu to Dr. J.P Singh, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Jammu on his superannuation after rendering a glorious service of approximately 35 years in Health Department in different capacities.

PSPS Government PG College for Women Gandhi Nagar bade farewell to Prof. Surjeet Kour Raina on her superannuation after rendering 26 years of services to the department. Dr. Sangita Nagari, Principal of the College applauded the work efficiency of Prof. Raina and wished her a happy and healthy post-retirement life.

A farewell party was organized by Government College for Women Kathua and Government Degree College (Boys) Kathua on superannuation of Dr. Mohan Singh Pathania, Principal of the College. Dr. Pathania rendered 36 years of service in Education Department in various capacities.

SP College, Srinagar today accorded warm send off to Farooq Ahmad Wani, an official of the College, who attained superannuation today. Principal SP College, Prof. Khurshid Ahmad Khan and others congratulated the retiring official and wished him a very happy and fulfilling post-retirement life.

Staff and students of Higher Secondary School Bhalra bade an emotional farewell to the retiring Principal, Suresh Kumar Manhas. All present on the occasion wished healthy and happy post retirement life to the Principal.

The Information Department Kashmir Division today gave a warm send-off to Mohammad Shafi Dar, Assistant Information Officer who attained superannuation today. On this occasion, Joint Director Information Kashmir, Inam-Ul-Haq Siddiqui; Deputy Director (PR), Bilal Mukhtar; Assistant Director, M. Aslam Khan and Cultural Officer, Burhan Hussain applauded the qualities of the retiring officer and extended him best wishes.

Sadiq Hussain Malik, Assistant Store Keeper at Office of Joint Director Youth Services and Sports Jammu retired today after attaining superannuation after rendering 40 years of service to the department. All the staff members wished healthy and happy post retirement life to the retiring official.

A warm sendoff was accorded to Ramesh Chander Lalotra, Section Officer I/FC Department on his superannuation. Chief Engineer, Hamesh Manchanda wished the retiring officer a healthy and happy post retirement life.