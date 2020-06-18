War no solution, engage in military de-escalation though dialogue: Farooq

SRINAGAR: National Conference (NC) president and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah on Thursday expressed concern over the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and asked India and China to show restraint and engage in military de-escalation through dialogue.

“Sober diplomatic channels should be employed to de-escalate brimming tensions on the LAC. War is no solution. It will only aggravate the predicaments of the people living in South East Asia,” Abdullah said in a statement here. (AGENCIES)