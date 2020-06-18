Govt lifts export ban on anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine

NEW DELHI: The Government on Thursday lifted the export ban on anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine with immediate effect.

The Government on March 25 had banned the export of the drug in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

“The export policy of Hydroxychloroquine API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and its formulations from prohibited to free with immediate effect,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DFFT) said in a notification. (AGENCIES)