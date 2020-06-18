I always wanted to be a heroine: ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ star Srishti Shrivastava

NEW DELHI: Actor Srishti Shrivastava, the sassy Guddo of “Gulabo Sitabo”, cannot remember a time when she did not want to become a “heroine”, a dream equally shared by her Bollywood-loving family.

Like many aspiring actors trying to make a place for themselves in the cut-throat world of Hindi cinema, there were moments of sadness that turned into happiness when roles started coming her way, she said.

Srishti earned recognition first with the TVF show “Girliyapa” and then followed it up with an impressive but small turn in “Gully Boy” as Albina Dadarkar, whose fight with Alia Bhatt’s character makes up for one of the funniest scenes in the movie.

“My parents were always very supportive and like any family in India, highly influenced by Bollywood. When they saw me dancing as a child, they knew where I was headed. Mujhe heroine banana tha (I wanted to be a heroine) and that’s what my parents also wanted,” Srishti said in an interview.

The actor, who remembers hearing stories about her grandfather who worked on period drama series “The Sword of Tipu Sultan”, said the only thing her family was concerned about was her education. (AGENCIES)