India should not depend on China now: Gadkari

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said India should no longer depend on China and instead focus on research and innovation to ramp up domestic manufacturing.

The Minister also said the Government is working on formulating a new policy for import substitution.

The remarks come in the wake of border clashes between the two nations in Ladakh.

Addressing a webinar on India’s electric vehicle roadmap post COVID-19, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways and MSME said, “I feel that it is time, which I directly want to tell you because I was not using those words, we should not depend upon China now.” (AGENCIES)