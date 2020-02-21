Waqf Board accepts alternative site, will decide on Monday how to use it

LUCKNOW: The UP Sunni Central Waqf Board on Friday said it does not have the option to reject the alternative piece of land given to it under the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict but will decide how to use it when it meets on Monday.

In a historic verdict in November on the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of construction of a temple. It also ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque.

Soon after the verdict, there were suggestions that the board should not accept the land. (AGENCIES)