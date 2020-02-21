Amit Shah holds talks with Maldivian Home Minister

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held extensive discussions with his Maldivian counterpart Sheikh Imran Abdulla during which they discussed about ways to further strengthen the ties between the two countries.

Abdulla is on a four-day visit to India since Thursday.

“Met Mr. Sheikh Imran Abdulla, Home Minister of the Republic of Maldives. Held extensive discussions on ways to further deepen and strengthen ties between India and Maldives,” Shah tweeted after the meeting.

Both the ministers were believed to have discussed issues relating to bilateral security cooperation, an official said. (AGENCIES)