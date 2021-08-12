Want to get rid of dark spots on your face? We’ve got you!

Not everyone has it, but if you do, these dark spots on the face, chest, hands or anywhere else on the body could be frustrating to deal with as they don’t fade away on their own and can’t be covered with an average concealer.

So what are these discolourations exactly and why do some of us have them?

As per the experts, it can be attributed to two causes: scarring and hyperpigmentation (technically, scarring is post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation). See, dark spots- aka hyperpigmentation- can be a result of scar (due to post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation) and photo exposure (due to sun exposure)

Hence, these spots make you self-conscious, giving you the urge to get rid of them. A skin doctor near me or a dermatologist near me (when surfing) would also help you to get rid of them.

But before visiting one, why not give a try to the below-mentioned methods.

Exfoliate with Papaya

Caption: Orange is the new green

Indeed a surefire way to exfoliate your skin- to brighten the overall tone of your skin. Rinse away that top layer with a natural exfoliant like papaya.

The fruit has alpha-hydroxy acid, a chemical exfoliant, wherein it is useful for dry skin and anti-age, says board-certified dermatologic surgeon Dendy Engelman.

It also works to improve skin by removing the top layers of the skin by weakening the lipids that bond them together, thus, removing dull and dead skin cells and revealing healthy skin cells.

It also improves growth in collagen production because of the removal of dead particles as it is specifically known to brighten your skin and give your skin a youthful radiance.

Turmeric to have an even skin tone.

Caption: Get the secrets of turmeric on your skin!

For ages, turmeric has dominated India, Central America and subtropical regions for its healing properties- from reducing inflammation to aid in the digestive process.

This portrays the factors to use turmeric- benefits in skincare. To avoid dark spots, make a mask with one part turmeric powder and one part honey.

If you wish, you can heighten the lightening process with a few drops of lemon juice as long as your skin isn’t too sensitive and citrus won’t come in contact with any open skin. Or else, search for a skin doctor near me on google and visit the best doctor to know the type of skin you have.

Almond oil to soothe and reduce spots.

Caption: A way to a healthy start!

While you browse for a skin allergy doctor near me or a skin doctor near me you may wish to also see the properties of sweet almond oil.

Sweet almond oil-another ingredient to keep your skin smooth and clear to use for discolouration. However, the one used in the kitchen is not the same as the one on the skin that has additional vitamins and minerals.

Vitamin E and niacin help with hyperpigmentation and improve skin tone since sweet almond oils are non-comedogenic that is they won’t clog pores. You can add it to your night routine as a makeup remover or moisturizer.

Brighten with Yoghurt.

Caption: It’s time to have healthy skin!

Like papaya, yoghurt may work to fade dark spots by exfoliating the skin by breaking down dead skin cells due to the lactic acid. Using yoghurt with cow’s milk could turn out a calming effect on your skin since it has lactic acid which is an AHA that also improves discolouration and age spots, says Engelman.

The acid is gentler on the skin since it comes from a dairy product which in turn improves tone, texture and reduces redness.

Yoghurt can be either applied alone or combined with other ingredients that help in improving your skin such as honey, tomato, or turmeric.

Adding oatmeal to the yoghurt could also slough and soothe dry skin. Be sure to wash it off carefully, not tearing or irritating your skin.

Reverse the sun exposure with tomatoes

Caption: Red ones to make your skin smoother and brighter!

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene which proves to have multiple benefits including sun protection. Rather than slathering, a paste seems ideal. A 2011 study showed that participants who ingested 55 mg of tomato paste with olive oil per day saw protection from acute and long-term photodamage done via UV rays.

If you are not a fan of tomatoes, try ones with similar colour like guava, watermelon, grapefruit or red sweet peppers.

Once you try these methods, you would know what suits you the best. Have them experimented on your skin to see results that improve your skin tone and help you get rid of the dark spots.

You could also google skin doctor near me or skin allergy doctor near me to search for a dermatologist near (me)/you and visit them to get your dark spots treated if it is beyond the natural remedies.