India reports 41,195 new COVID-19 cases, highest ever recovery rate at 97.45 pc

New Delhi, August 12: India reported 41,195 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 3,87,987, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

Less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 46 consecutive days.

With 39,069 recoveries during the last 24 hours, the country also registered the highest ever recovery rate of 97.45 per cent since the start of the pandemic.

As per official data, a total of 3,12,60,050 people across the country have recovered from the disease so far.

The daily positivity rate remains less than 3 per cent for the last 17 days and is presently at 1.94 per cent.

A total of 48.73 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted across India.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of samples tested up to August 11 was 48,73,70,196, including 21,24,953 samples tested yesterday.

The ministry also informed that 52.36 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive. 44,19,627 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. (Agencies)