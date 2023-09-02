Wani asks party cadre to gear up for ULB elections

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 2: A meeting of PCC including district presidents, frontal heads, Corporators/Councilors of Jammu district was held to take stock of the preparations for the upcoming ULB and Panchayat elections besides discussing the burning issues of the people and the overall political and security scenario in the UT and the country.

The meeting was chaired by PCC president Vikar Rasool Wani, which was attended by Raman Bhalla (Working president), Kanta Bhan, Yogesh Sawhney Incharge DCC Jammu Urban, Indu Pawar (Ex-MLA), Manmohan Singh, Vinod Sharma, Ved Mahajan (Ex-MLC), Hari Singh Chib (DCC president Jammu Rural), Shiv Kumar Sharma (INTUC), Pawan Raina, Shashi Sharma, Gurdarshan Singh, Sanjeev Panda, Harvinder Singh Mehta, Thomas Khokher, Manjeet Singh Jatt, Rajvir Singh, Corporators Dwarka Choudhary, Ritu Choudhary, Bhanu Mahajan, Pritam Singh and Rashpal Bhardwaj, Vijay Sharma- president Sewa Dal, Karan Bhagt- Chairman SC Cell, Rajinder Singh – Chairman Minority and others.

The meeting took stock of the preparations for the ULB and Panchayat elections and asked the party cadre to gear up for these elections and defeat the anti-people anti- youth, anti- students, anti- farmers, BJP regime. The party sought input from various districts and blocks regarding the activities of the party.

PCC chief lashed out at those parties who have been exploiting the sentiments of the people on various emotional issues for vote bank politics but utterly failed to deliver on their commitments, causing great unrest in different regions and sections of the society. The people must identify such political parties and reject them being their worst enemies and responsible for the mistrust and unrest amongst the people.

He said that people of Jammu region should rise above the caste and religious exploitations and vote unitedly in favour of Congress to defeat the nefarious designs of communal, divisive and separatist forces in the state in order to seek due share in every sphere of life. Wani called upon the party functionaries to go to the masses and maintain close rapport with the people and seek suggestions regarding the issues of general public to be taken up in the party manifest for the next elections. He asked the local leadership of districts, blocks, wards and observers to try to identify and short list the potential candidates for the ULB elections.

Raman Bhalla said that unemployment is increasing day by day. Government advertizes jobs, Sell application forms by charging heavy fee and then cancel these jobs on reasons. In this process many youth have become over aged and frustrated for their future. The people, especially youth will certainly ask the local leaders of BJP, what they have done for them. Bhalla stressed upon the need to counter the false propaganda of BJP.