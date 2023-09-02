Chhari Mubarak returns to Dashnami Akhara after immersion ceremony at Pahalgam

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 2: The annual pilgrimage of Chhari-Mubarak Amarnath Ji culminated today at Pahalgam with its last rituals ‘Pujan’ and ‘Visarjan’, which were performed at the bank of River Lidder.

Sizable number of Sadhus and tourists who had come from various parts of the country joined the Pujan. Later, Bhandara was organized and ‘Dakshina’ was offered to the Sadhus. Chhari-Mubarak left Pahalgam at 4 PM and reached its abode Dashnami Akhara, Srinagar in the evening.

The Chhari-Mubarak was taken to holy Shrine of Swami Amarnathji on August 31 on the occasion of ‘Sharavan-Purnima’ and ‘Pujan’ was performed chanting Vedic Hymn. Mahant Deependra Giri told that collective prayers were offered for the peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir and the country as a whole.

Mahant Giri said that Shri Amarnath Yatra is symbol of faith. Pilgrims undertake this pilgrimage to quench their spiritual thirst. It is not only a spiritual journey but also demonstrates pluralist culture of India and unity in diversity wherein Hindus come for this pilgrimage every year from across the Globe and Muslims of J&K have always welcomed them.

Addressing the gathering after the culminating ceremony, Mahant Deependra Giri congratulated and thanked Indian Army (7 Para), ITBP that deployed 49 companies for the Yatra, besides J&K Police, MRT, SDRF, Health Department, PHE, PDD, BRO, locals, Pony Walas and all the agencies connected with the Yatra.

He appreciated the services rendered by all the voluntary organizations for providing langar, medical and other essential facilities to the pilgrims during the pilgrimage. It was the collective efforts of all that we had a successful Yatra wherein about 4.5 lakh pilgrims visited the holy shrine of Amarnath Ji for Darshan, this year.

All the arrangements including transportation, accommodation and food for the Sadhus who had accompanied Chhari-Mubarak during Swami Amarnath ji Yatra was made by ‘The True Trust’ founded by Mahant Deependra Giri in the year 2004.