Azad seeks LG’s intervention in resolving Jammu issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 2: Expressing his displeasure over the issues which are of concern to people of Jammu, be it Sarore Toll Plaza, poor electricity supply and installation of smart meters, former J&K Chief Minister and DPAP chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad urged LG administration to redress the grievances as soon as possible.

“I am upset and disturbed over the sufferings of people in Jammu and seek early redressal from LG administration on these crucial issues of Sarore Toll Plaza, Smart Meters and poor electricity supply,” Azad said.

Meanwhile, Democratic Progressive Azad Party on Saturday received a big boost as members of minority Christian community joined DPAP in presence of party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad here.

Scores of members of Christian community led by John Paul Gill joined DPAP and expressed their support to the party for being fair to the minority community as the party embraces all segments of society. Apart from members of Christian community who joined DPAP today, various youth leaders and social activists including AK Sharma of Khour constituency joined the party.

Welcoming them, party Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad affirmed that he believes in inclusive politics and his decades of political career was reflective of no discrimination on the basis of religion, region or caste.

Earlier, DPAP chairman chaired a meeting of Jammu Central Zone and directed the party leaders to formulate the Block as well as Panchayat Committees within the next three weeks. Azad also explained the format of committees.

The prominent leaders among all the members of state, provincial and zonal committees of Jammu Central Zone included, R S Chib, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Ch Gharu Ram, Arvinder Singh Micky, Vinod Mishra, Anita Thakur, Prabha Slathia, Gurmeet Kaur, Brijeshwar Singh ‘Indoo’, Birinder Pratap Singh, Balbir Singh, Vishal Chopra, Khursheed Bhatt and Pinky Manhas.

Chib and Jugal Kishore reminded people about the tenure of Ghulam Nabi Azad as Chief Minister and described it as a golden period of governance. They also welcomed the new entrants, who joined the party on behalf of all leaders present on the occasion.