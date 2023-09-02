Raina leads ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ campaign, collects ‘Mitti’ from martyrs’ statues, houses

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 2: Continuing the ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ campaign in Jammu city, President, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jammu & Kashmir, Ravinder Raina today visited the statue of Subedar Major Nain Singh Jamwal, house of Amar Shaheed Major Ajay Singh Jasrotia, house of Colonel Balbir Singh Bhau, house of Major Joginder Singh, Shaheed Major Inderjit Singh Babbar Chowk, Sainik Colony, Jammu and collected the ‘Mitti’.

Speaking on the occasion Raina said, “Under the ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ campaign we honours India’s land and bravery. The campaign is essentially a mission to reproduce a blend of scents from different cultures across the nation, an elated feel of patriotism in the heart of the nation. It will essentially give rise to a feel of belongingness to every Indian, whenever he/she visits the ‘Amrit Vatika’.”

He said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheads the campaign in which ‘Mitti’ collected from the houses and the ground near the statues/memorials of the martyrs will be transported to the National capital where it will contribute in the making of ‘Amrit Vatika’ in front of ‘Rashtra Pati Bhawan’ on ‘Kartavya Path’.

He said that the Vatika will have the essence of the ultimate sacrifices made by the Military, Para, Police and other forces in the service to the nation and its people. The ‘Vatika’ will essentially remind us of our uniqueness as ‘Bharatiya’ and our rich history of culture, valour and sacrifices.

Ayodhya Gupta said that the’Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ campaigns runs with the slogan, “Mitti Ko Naman, Veeron Ka Vandan” to celebrate the 77 years of Indian Independence.

Rekha Mahajan thanked all the party leaders for their participation in the campaign and said that the campaign would be run with the ‘Jana Bhagidari’.

Lok Sabha MP Jugal Kishore Sharma visited the homes of the martyred brave soldiers in Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Assembly Constituency of district Reasi under the campaign “Meri Mati, Mera Desh” and bowed down to them by collecting holy soil in the urn.

J&K BJP General Secretary Adv. Vibodh Gupta launched the Amrit Kalash Yatra under the ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ campaign from the house of Shaheed Ajit Singh ji at Amb Ghrota in Nagrota Assembly Constituency.

Former DY CM Kavinder Gupta, BJP Vice-presidents Yudhvir Sethi & Former Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta, former MLA Ashwani Sharma, Waqf Board Member Sohail Kazmi, Corporator Anil Massom, Praveen kerni and other BJP leaders participated in a ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ programme organized by Chandigarh Prabhari SC Morcha BJP Surinder Bhagat at Shaheedh Bhagat Amarnath samarak park, Shalamar opposite secretariat, Jammu.