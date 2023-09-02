Transporters resent decision on privatization of Rly Station parking

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 2: All Transport Welfare Association, Railway Station Jammu today appealed the Government and Railway authorities to roll back the decision on privatization of Jammu Railway Station parking.

While talking to media persons, here today, president of the Transport Association Devinder Choudhary alleged intimidation by some unidentified elements working on behalf of the contractor allotted privatization of the parking place.

“Even as a formal complaint has been lodged with the GRP Police Station, we appeal the Government to order a CBI probe into the entire matter and role of some suspicious elements in the privatization of parking place,” he said.

Raising a question mark on the intentions of Railway authorities, the Transport Welfare Association leaders highlighted their grievances and reservations with regard to the controversial over the parking place. Choudhary claimed that the move will not only affect the movement of taxi, minibuses and auto rickshaws but also lead to traffic jams at the Railway Station.

“We have been rendering our services like that of buses, autos, matadors and Taxies to the tourists, Yatries and the general public for the last 52 years and we are regularly paying the charges for the parking space to the Railway authorities according to their rates. Now, without any cause or reason, the Railway authorities have given the contract of commercial vehicle parking space to a private contractor which will hit our livelihood of approximately 5000 families,” he explained and added that the intention of the Railways behind the move was not understandable.

The Association claimed that they are the real stakeholder (tenants) of this commercial vehicles parking space but they were totally neglected. “If the Railway authorities intended to enhance the charges to some extent, we were ready to pay as in the previous years also we accepted the enhancements in the rates but this time we have not been consulted or informed,” said the Association leaders.

Among others, who were present in the press conference, included Balwant Singh, Inderjeet Sharma, Gurdeep Singh and others.