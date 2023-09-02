PM brings glory to India on global landscape, steers J&K out of morass: Rana

Meri Maati Mera Desh

Excelsior Correspondent

POUNTHAL (DANSAL), Sept: 2: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said that the world is watching with rapt attention how Prime Minister Narendra Modi is steering India to unprecedented economic resurgence with glory amid huge global challenges post pandemic era besides steering out Jammu and Kashmir from the three-decade morass caused due to foreign sponsored and abetted terrorism.

“While growing international stature of the country stands testimony to statesmanship of the Prime Minister, heralding peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir speaks of his sincerity in intent and decisiveness in action”, Devender Rana said while paying tribute to Martyr Head Constable Krishan Chand at a homage playing ceremony held at Challana in Panchayat Pounthal of Nagrota Assembly Constituency, as part of the Meri Maati Mera Desh” programme.

Martyr Krishan Chand laid down his life on 1st September, 2017 at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar.

Rana said the dawn of normalcy in Kashmir has hovered darkness of wilderness over the political enterprise of the PDP, Congress and the National Conference that did no good to people of Jammu and Kashmir during the past over seven decades except inflicting miseries upon them.

He said the dream of the people across the Union Territory stands realized in terms of huge transformation, large scale development, politico-economic empowerment and end of stone throwing and hartal culture. He particularly referred to the sense of empowerment among the people of Jammu region, irrespective of religion and caste, who had suffered long spell of ignominy and discrimination due to misgovernance of the elite political class.

He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir wanted a change in the stereo-type political management which had thus far remained the exclusive domain of the selected few and benefitted the elite political class alone. This is happening now. The change is the essence of democracy and the people here too want devolution of power to enable them to shape their socio-economic destiny.

He reiterated the BJP stands guarantee to equitable opportunities of progress and development, as also equal role in decision making, to all the regions and the sub-regions, which is discernible now in immense measure.

“This has become possible post political developments of August 5, 2019”, he asserted

Rana also met the martyr’s wife Satya Devi and sons Raman Kumar , Rakesh Kumar and Anil Kumar and saluted their resilience in meeting the situation. The sacrifice of the martyr will be always remembered and serve as an inspiration for generations to come, he added.

Rana also visited Jandrah, Dhan and Nagola Panchayats of Dansal Block and interacted with a wide cross section of people and addressed their grievances mainly related to Education, Health, Power, Public Works, and Revenue Departments.

Those present were Som Nath Khajuria, Sarpanch Anil Barsala, Ex Sarpanch Mohan Singh, Mohd Sadiq, Pritam Singh, Darshan Lal, Master Ranjit Singh, Kishori Lal, Ajay Gupta, Sanjay Gupta, Balram Singh, Balbir Singh, Rajinder Singh, Rameshwar Singh, Prof. Sunil Sharma, Virdev Singh, Thakur Dass and others.