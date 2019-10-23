Wangchuk, Jehangir, Prof Ved call on Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 23: Sonam Wangchuk, an engineer, innovator and education reformist, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Wangchuk briefed Governor about his constant efforts to reform the education system and bringing it in sync with ground realities by following locally relevant knowledge, values and skills and about the to date status of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, a skill-based University, which will encourage experiential learning via practical application of knowledge.

Governor appreciated the innovative approach of Shri Wangchuk towards transformation of education system in Jammu and Kashmir and advised him to continue to work for the transformation of education sector.

BJP Spokesperson, Sheikh Khalid Jehangir also met Governor and discussed certain important issues relating to the economic development and growth of Jammu and Kashmir and engagement of youth in sports and skill related activities.

Khalid, who is also a journalist by profession, requested the Governor for fast pacing the development scenario in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure timely completion of various important infrastructural projects. He also expounded the deep rooted nexus between various politicians, bureaucrats and businessmen which was responsible for ruthlessly misusing resources of Jammu and Kashmir for the past over 2-3 decades, resulting in depriving the State on various fronts. He urged for the exposing such elements and appropriate action against them.

Khalid also presented a book titled “They Snatched My Playground” that was recently authored by him to Governor.

Governor appreciated the concerns of Jehangir and urged him to continue his sustained efforts for promoting the cause of people, especially the youth in Jammu and Kashmir. He assured him appropriate action on the highlighted issues.

Former Chairman UGC, Prof. Ved Prakash met Governor and discussed with him several important matters related to further improving the functioning of Universities and overall scenario of higher education in Jammu & Kashmir.

Governor complimented Prof. Ved Prakash for his endeavours towards up-gradation of higher education in the country and urged him to continue his efforts for bringing about transformation in this vital sector.