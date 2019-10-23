New SSC Chairman B R Sharma calls on Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Oct 23: Newly appointed Chairman Staff Selection Commission (SSC) B R Sharma, who is scheduled to take up his new assignment tomorrow, made an official courtesy call today to Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also the Minister In-Charge Department of Personnel & Training (DoP&T), which is the nodal Department/Ministry administering the Staff Selection Commission.

Dr Jitendra Singh discussed at length several new reforms adopted by the SSC to bring in more efficiency, promptness and transparency in the selection to government posts. He said, the respectability of SSC has gone very high ever since, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s instructions, the DoPT took a decision to abolish interviews for appointments to Grade ‘B’ and several other posts.

In the last four to five years, Dr Jitendra Singh observed that the human interface has been minimised in the selection process. Most of the exams are being conducted through professional agencies, using hi-tech computerized and objective methodology, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh also directed B R Sharma to expedite the process of declaration of results of the recently held Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam for appointments. He said, SSC not only has a crucial role to play in the government set – up but it also plays a vital role in ensuring a fair deal to the deserving youth.

Sharma assured the Minister that he would live up to the expectations of the job assigned to him and will perform as Chairman SSC with utmost sincerity and diligence. He also requested the Minister for his continued support.

B R Sharma, a senior IAS officer of Jammu & Kashmir cadre, has before taking up current new assignment, held several important posts including Chief Secretary, Jammu & Kashmir and Special Secretary in Union Home Ministry.