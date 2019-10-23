Safai Karamcharis resume strike

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 23: Resuming their strike, Safai Karamcharis of Udhampur today held a strong protest demonstration in front of the office of Municipal Committee Udhampur for consideration of their long pending demands and release of wages.

Protesting under the banner of Akhil Bhartiya Safai Mazdoor Sangh, they were demanding release of pending wages, enhancement of their salary and regularization etc.

The protesting Safai Karamcharis raised slogans in support of their demands and also against the State Government as well as the district administration. They accused the authorities of not considering their long pending and genuine demands for which they had given notices to the Government and administration but all in vain.

On October 12, Municipal Committee Udhampur and Addi DDC Udhampur assured that all demands will be considered before Diwali following which the Akhil Bhartiya Safai Mazdoor Sangh Udhampur had suspended the strike for 10 days.

Kaka Hussain, District President of the Safai Mazdoor Sangh, warned the administration that strike will continue till their demands are fulfilled by the administration.