SAC creates new Deptt of Registration

102 posts for Trauma Centres

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 23: The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik today accorded sanction to the creation/ establishment of a new Department of Registration under the Registration Act, 1908 (Central Act), now applicable to Jammu and Kashmir with effect from 31.10.2019 in terms of the Jammu and Kashmir Re-organization Act, 2019.

The Department of Registration will function under the overall administrative control of the Revenue Department.

In order to make the Department of Registration functional and provide hassle free and speedy service to the citizens for registration of documents pertaining to immovable property like sale, gift, mortgage, lease, bequest etc, the SAC approved creation of 464 new posts under various categories. The posts include one post of Senior Law Officer, three posts of Headquarter Assistants, one post of Programme Manager, two posts of Legal Assistant, three posts of Jr. Scale Stenographer, one post of driver and eight posts of orderlies for the Apex monitoring (UT level) office set up, 22 posts each of Registrars, Data Entry Operators, reader, Junior Assistants (Nazir) and orderlies for the District (Registrar) Level office set up and 67 posts each of Registrars, Data Entry Operators, Reader, Junior Assistants (Nazir) and orderlies for the Sub-Divisional (Sub-Registrar) Level Office set up.

The SAC approved appointment of Additional Deputy Commissioners and Sub-Divisional Magistrates/ Assistant Commissioners Revenue to exercise the powers of Registrars and Sub-Registrars, respectively, within such jurisdiction to be notified by the Revenue Department for purposes of the Registration Act, 1908.

Meanwhile, the SAC accorded sanction to the creation of 102 posts (34 posts per centre) for three Trauma Centres at Gund (Ganderbal), Ramban and Udhampur.

The posts include one post each of Consultant Surgeon, Consultant Physician, Consultant Gynecologist, Consultant Pediatrics, Consultant Anesthesia, Consultant Ophthalmology, Consultant Orthopedics and Consultant Radiology, three posts of Medical Officers, two posts of Lab Technicians, seven posts of Junior Nurses, two posts of X-Ray Assistants, two posts of Lab Assistants, two posts of Theatre Assistant, two posts of Theatre Boys, two posts of Ward Boys and four posts of Nursing Orderlies for each of the three Trauma Centres.

It is noteworthy to mention that the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme -`Capacity Building for Trauma Care Facilities in Government Hospitals on National Highways’ sanctioned 10 Trauma Centres in the J&K during the 11th Five Year Plan period.

All 10 Trauma Centres are functional and delivering the trauma care services. However, additional posts to tackle the patient load in Trauma Centres were created in respect of seven centres only. The remaining three centres at Gund (Ganderbal), Ramban and Udhampur were functioning on internal arrangement basis.

In the absence of sanctioned staff, the Trauma Centers could not function to the desired extent.

With the creation of additional 102 posts (34 posts per centre) for Trauma Centres at Gund (Ganderbal), Ramban and Udhampur, which includes 8 Specialists and 3 Medical Officers per centre, these centers will be in position to render efficient and speedy services, thereby, saving precious lives.