5th India International Science Festival to be held at Kolkata from Nov 5 to 8

Curtain raiser event at IIIM tomorrow

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: The 5th Edition of India International Science Festival (IISF) 2019, an annual event organized jointly by Science and Technology related Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and Vijnana Bharati (Vibha), this year, will be held at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre and Science City in Kolkata from November 5 to 8.

This was informed by Er Rajneesh Anand, Chief Scientist and Acting Director, CSIR-IIIM, Jammu while talking to media persons here today.

While talking about the Science Festival, he said that since its inception in 2015, this event is 5th edition to celebrate the achievements of India’s scientific and technological advancements with students, innovators, craftsmen, farmers, scientists and technocrats from India and abroad. Thus, the theme for this year’s festival is RISEN India-Research, Innovation, and Science Empowering the Nation, he stated.

He further informed that various scientific outreach programmes as pre-cursor events of IISF-2019 are being organized at different locations all over India which would finally be concluded as largest science festival of the world at Kolkata on November 8. As part of pre-cursor event to IISF-2019, at CISR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, Jammu, the curtain raiser event will be held on October 25, which will be attended by a galaxy of scientists, educationists, technocrats, scholars, students and members of civil society, he informed.

Dr Shekhar C Mande, Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Secretary, DSIR, Government of India will be the chief guest at the event.

Dr Dhiraj Vyas, Coordinator, IISF Out Reach Programme, through power point presentation while giving detail of IISF-2019 said that as a prelude to this largest science festival, during the Curtain Raiser and Science Outreach Programme on October 25, 2019, CSIR-IIIM will be open for students, public and local media for interaction with scientists as well as for showcasing its scientific accomplishments and available R&D facilities.

On the occasion, the institute will be organizing science model, quiz and extempore competitions for school students drawn from different Schools of Jammu province. The winners of the competitions will be awarded with prizes and certificates. Some of the students based on their performance in these competitions may get opportunity to participate in IISF-2019, from November 5 to 8 2019 at Kolkata.

Prominent among many others present were Dr DM Mondhe, Senior Principal Scientist and Head Cancer Pharmacology, Er Abdul Rahim, Senior Principal Scientist and Head PME and IT, Dr IA Khan, Senior Principal Scientist and Head Clinical Microbiology, Pankaj Bahadur, Controller of Administration and Dr Zabeer Ahmed Senior Principal Scientist and Head Inflammation Pharmacology and ESD.