VP highlights relevance of ‘Integral Humanism’ in contemporary India

BENGALURU, March 25: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday emphasised the enduring relevance of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s philosophy of Integral Humanism in contemporary India while virtually inaugurating the International Academic Conference on ‘Ekatma Manav Darshan- Bharat’s Worldview’ at Karnataka State Open University, Mysuru.

Addressing scholars and participants, he said that in a world facing growing divisions, stress, and erosion of trust, the principles of Integral Humanism- which stress interconnectedness of the individual, society, nature, and the universe- provide a path for harmony and balanced development.

Radhakrishnan highlighted that true progress must be holistic, nurturing the body, mind, intellect, and soul while maintaining ecological balance. He also underscored the importance of Kartavya (duty) and Seva (service) in public life, linking it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.”

He further stressed that rapid technological advancement must be guided by ethical values to ensure human welfare, reflecting the ideal of Loka-Sangraha. The Vice President urged stakeholders to implement the principles of Integral Humanism in policy and action to create a balanced and harmonious society.

The three-day conference, being held from March 25-27, is organised by Karnataka State Open University, Mysuru, in collaboration with Prajna Pravah and Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation.

(UNI)