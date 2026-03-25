Advisor to CM reviews functioning of Royal Springs Golf Course

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 25: Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani today visited the Royal Springs Golf Course at Cheshma Shahi Srinagar and took a meeting to review the overall functioning of the Golf Course. The Advisor was briefed about the civil works taken up under the capital expenditure budget earmarked for RSGC during the financial year 2025-26 and other works taken up for upkeep and maintenance of the Golf Couse.

During the meeting the Advisor gave instructions on measures to be taken for restoration and renovation of the Golf Course, upgradation of facilities, organizing of Golf tournaments and popularizing of Golf among students and those interested in the sport.

During his visit, the Advisor unveiled a fresh fleet of Golf Carts procured by RSGC for the members of the Club and visitors, marking a significant addition to its infrastructure. These golf carts are expected to generate revenue for RSGC besides enhancing both operational efficiency and visitor experience.

The meeting was attended by Secretary RSGC Haris Ahmed Handoo and other senior officers. The member-golfers present on the occasion also briefed the Advisor about various issues requiring attention of the management and the Governing Body for further improvement of facilities at this world famous Golf Course.