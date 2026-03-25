The Algorithmic Ravana and the Inner Ram A Roadmap for Today’s Youth

Kumar Rohit

write2kumarrohit@outlook.com

As the first light of Ram Navami touches the snow-clad peaks of Jammu and Kashmir and sweeps across the sun-drenched coastlines of Kanyakumari, a billion hearts begin to beat to a shared rhythm of renewal. From the high-pressure start-up hubs of Bengaluru and the bustling local trains of Mumbai to the vibrant artistic circles of Guwahati and the serene ghats of Varanasi, traditional lamps are lit in celebration of the spirit of Maryada Purushottam.

Yet, in contemporary India, the most significant battles are no longer fought on dusty plains with arrows and chariots. Instead, they unfold in quieter, more internal arenas: in the persistent glow of a laptop in a co-working space, within the high-stakes silence of a competitive exam hall in Kota, and inside the complex, invisible algorithms that increasingly shape our perception of reality.

On this auspicious occasion, the Vibhishan Gita from Tulsidas’s Ramcharitmanas emerges as a timeless psychological guide-offering a powerful framework for emotional resilience and inner strength in today’s fast-paced digital world.

The Doha of Resource Anxiety

At the peak of the Lanka war, Vibhishana-seeing the well-equipped Ravana and the seemingly unarmed, barefoot Rama-is gripped by anxiety. His concern echoes the modern struggles of resource insecurity and imposter syndrome faced by young professionals today.

He voices his doubt in the timeless Doha:

(Ravana is on a chariot, while the hero of the Raghu lineage stands without one; seeing this, Vibhishana becomes restless.)

Ram Navmi Special

For young Indians today, this image is a mirror. We look at the “Ravanas” of our time-global tech giants with vast capital, influencers with millions of curated followers, or peers who appear to possess every material advantage-and we feel as though we are “on foot.” We begin to believe that without visible tools of success, victory is impossible.

Rama’s response reframes the very idea of power: true victory lies not in material resources, but in the inner Dharmarath-the chariot of values built within.

The Superpower of the “Long Burn”

The urgency of this message is reinforced by recent data. The Global Mind Health Report 2025 (Sapien Labs) ranks India’s young adults (18-34) at 60th out of 84 countries, with an MHQ score of just 33, while those above 55 score nearly three times higher. This stark well-being gap reflects the strain of a hyperconnected lifestyle, where many young people spend over three hours daily online-often leading to distraction, comparison, and declining emotional resilience.

In the Vibhishan Gita, Rama describes the wheels of his chariot as Shaurya (valour) and Dhairya (patience). In 2026, Dhairya is no longer a passive virtue; it is a critical life skill rooted in delayed gratification. While the “Algorithmic Ravana” offers immediate dopamine hits through likes and short-form content, Dhairya enables individuals to endure the “long burn” of academic preparation, career building, or a startup’s gestation period.

It is this quiet strength that allows a student in Jammu or a coder in Hyderabad to stay the course when initial excitement fades-maintaining focus, resilience, and balance in the face of pressure for instant success.

Reimagining the “Dashmukh” for the Digital Age

To ride this chariot, one must first identify the forces that seek to derail it. If Ravana’s ten heads once symbolized primal vices, today they manifest as the “Algorithmic Ravana”-ten forces of digital and psychological distraction that fragment our attention:

* Dopamine Addiction (Kama): Endless scrolling in search of instant pleasure

* The Outrage Cycle (Krodha): Reactive anger amplified through online aggression and cancel culture

* Validation Loops (Moha): Equating self-worth with digital metrics such as likes and followers

* Information Gluttony (Lobha): Consuming vast amounts of content without meaningful learning

* Persona Vanity (Mada): Attachment to a curated, idealized online identity

* Comparison Culture (Matsarya): Envy triggered by others’ highlight reels

* Attention Fragmentation (Manas): A restless mind unable to sustain focus

* Intellectual Dishonesty (Buddhi): The spread or misuse of misinformation and deepfakes

* The Addictive Loop (Chitta): Algorithm-driven reinforcement of compulsive behaviour

* Performative Ego (Ahamkara): Prioritizing the appearance of success over genuine competence

The Toolkit for a Credible Life

Against these forces, the Vibhishan Gita offers a set of dynamic, enduring tools. The flags of the chariot-Satya (truth) and Sheel (character)-form the foundation of a credible and lasting personal identity. In an era of AI-generated content and deepfakes, Satya translates into authenticity and data integrity, while Sheel becomes the moral compass that guides individuals to choose ethics over expediency.

These are the “Dhwaja” visible from afar-building trust and credibility that no marketing effort can replicate.

The shield of the warrior is Vairagya (dispassion). In the age of constant connectivity, Vairagya acts as a powerful defence against FOMO (fear of missing out). It does not require withdrawal from the world, but rather cultivates immunity to the constant pull of validation. By detaching from immediate digital rewards, individuals preserve their mental bandwidth for deep, meaningful work.

The “horses” of the chariot represent our active faculties: Vivek (discernment) and Dam (self-restraint). Vivek helps distinguish between a productive tool and a dopamine trap, while Dam enables disciplined engagement with technology-ensuring that we use it, rather than being used by it.

The Anatomy of a Victor

As India moves toward the centenary of its independence in 2047, the roadmap to becoming a developed nation extends beyond physical infrastructure. While high-speed rail, digital networks, and AI-driven cities shape the “body” of the nation, it is the moral and psychological strength of its youth that defines its soul.

The journey toward a truly Viksit Bharat is ultimately a journey toward the maturity of the national mind.

The Vibhishan Gita reminds us that the anatomy of a true victor is timeless. It calls for a generation that combines technical excellence with moral clarity-individuals who pursue ambition with discipline, and success with integrity.

As we celebrate Ram Navami, the message is clear: by awakening these inner values, we ensure that India’s rise is not merely an economic milestone, but a renaissance of human character.

The battlefield has changed-but the spirit of Maryada remains our most powerful armour.

Happy Ram Navami to all.

(The author is Additional Central PF Commissioner (HQ) and Director, PDUNASS, New Delhi. He is associated with initiatives in social and administrative reforms and is engaged with the IC Centre for Governance and PRAYAS Juvenile Aid Centre.)