VP Dhankhar flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ bike rally of MPs, says India’s rise unstoppable

NEW DELHI, Aug 11:

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said India’s rise is “unstoppable” as he flagged off a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ bike rally of MPs in Delhi.

The rally began from Pragati Maidan and culminated at the Major Dhyan Chand stadium after passing through the India Gate circle.

“It is indeed a great occasion, it is an occasion that will make us feel that the largest democracy on earth, home to one-sixth of humanity, is on the rise as never before. Our rise is unstoppable,” Dhankhar said.

Such an occasion where members of Parliament become party to an event that “celebrates our joy, accomplishments, achievements and gives respect to our Tiranga is a memorable event”, he added.

Union ministers G Kishan Reddy, Anurag Thakur, Piyush Goyal and Meenakshi Lekhi among others were present on the occasion.

Under the aegis of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ will be celebrated across the nation from August 13 to 15 during which people will be encouraged to hoist the national flag at their homes, the Union culture ministry said on Thursday.

AKAM is an ongoing celebration to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence. The initiative is aimed at bringing in focus on the freedom struggle, and the milestones this nation has achieved, the ministry said.

“The idea behind the campaign is to instil the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of people and reminisce the journey of India and those who have contributed towards creating this great nation. Last year, this campaign witnessed immense success wherein crores of households hoisted the ‘Tiranga’ at their homes physically and six crore people uploaded selfies on ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ website,” it said. (PTI)