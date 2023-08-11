National Highway engine of economic growth in J&K: CS

‘Carry out QC before declaring villages as Model category under SBM’

* Takes review of all PMDP road projects

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 11: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, while reviewing the progress of different highways taken up under Prime Minister Development Program (PMDP) today remarked that the traffic authorities should make preparations well ahead of the fruit season to ensure smooth flow of trucks on Jmu-Sgr National Highway, particularly those carrying perishable fruit consignments.

In addition to the Principal Secretary, PWD, the meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Forest; Principal Secretary, PDD; Divisional Commissioners; concerned Deputy Commissioners; representatives from NHAI, NHIDCL, BRO, and many other concerned officers.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary stressed upon the executing agencies to complete all these road projects providing interconnectivity to different regions in the stipulated timeframe. He enjoined upon them that the significance of these roads is very high as the UT, due to its hilly terrain, has hardly any alternative roads to link various parts.

He directed the concerned authorities to strictly stick to the timeline of completing these road projects. He made out that these projects make significant contribution towards the economic upliftment of various parts. All the officers including the Deputy Commissioners should take keen interest in seeing them completed on time.

Regarding the Jammu Ring Road project, he asked the concerned Divisional Administration to take early measures for dedicating to public the completed portion of the road from Raya Morh (Samba) to Nagrota (Jammu). He also asked them to renovate the significant Tarnah Bridge at Kathua in shortest timeframe.

Regarding the Ring Road Srinagar, the Chief Secretary asked the authorities to ensure that the 20 kms stretch under phase-I is dedicated to public by November this year. He told the concerned Deputy Commissioners of Pulwama and Budgam to look into the aspect of Ribbon development of this road in their areas for generating economic activities optimally.

As far as the Jammu-Akhnoor Road is concerned, the Chief Secretary asked for completing it in all aspects and dedicating it for the use of general public. He made out that this road is going to play a vital role in bringing this circuit on the tourism map of J&K and increase the footfall to this location.

Dr Mehta while taking review of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway stressed on the executing agencies to work for completing all the tunnels especially T3, T5 and other viaducts on time.

The Chief Secretary reviewed the progress of the construction of four-lanning of Ramban flyover and completion of Banihal Bypass. He also took stock of the under-construction bridge at Qazigund, Railway Over-Bridge at Anantnag and Lasjan flyover. He fixed the timelines for completion of each of these Road projects and directed for not to extend these beyond the agreed timelines.

Regarding the Delhi-Katra Expressway, the Chief Secretary directed for continuing the momentum of work besides meeting timelines set for completing different sub-projects. He asked them that this Road project is of national importance as it leads to the holy shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi visited by millions of pilgrims every year. He said that the work on such a prestigious project should be given due priority for completing it at the earliest.

Dr Mehta also sensitized the executing agencies about the significance of Uri-Poonch Highway. He told them that the work on this project should be taken in hand at the earliest so that it is also completed on time bringing respite to people besides providing alternate route between the two divisions of the UT.

The Chief Secretary also took note of the work done on the Srinagar-Pulwama-Shopian-Kulgam Highway (NH-444). He stressed on completing the bypasses for the towns of Shopian, Kulgam and Pulwama so that the road is complete before the onset of winter.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary enjoined upon the Divisional Administration Kashmir to ensure that there are no unnecessary halts on the highways in the valley during convoy movement.

Meanwhile, CS took review of the districts which were lagging behind in declaration of their villages as ‘Model Category’ under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) Grameen.

The Government is aspiring to declare the whole UT as the ODF+ by 15th of August as per the defined parameters of the scheme and has till date been successful in registering a progress of over 96% with remaining villages to be covered before Independence Day.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, RDD; Deputy Commissioners of Baramulla/Kupwara/Kishtwar/Reasi besides the Director, Rural Sanitation and other concerned officers of the Department.

On the occasion, Dr Mehta enjoined upon the officers to make it a practice to conduct a ‘Quality Check (QC)’ before declaring the villages as Model category ODF+ under SBM (G).

He called upon them to take recommendations of the concerned ‘Prabhari Officers’ and local Sarpanchs to declare any village as ODF+ category. He asked them that all the requisite facilities mandatory for this exercise like collection of waste, treatment of liquid waste, removing legacy waste, availability of segregation sheds besides the visual cleanliness of surroundings should be cross-checked before making this declaration.

On the occasion the Commissioner Secretary, RDD, Mandeep Kaur made out that the Department is making every effort to sustain this campaign in each village.

In his presentation, the Director, Rural Sanitation, Charandeep Singh informed the meeting that with a percentage of more than 96% J&K is currently among the top three States/UTs in the country in ODF Model rankings.