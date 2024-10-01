J&K Assembly Elections | Polling Commences In 40 Assembly Constituencies Of 7 Districts

Over 39.18 lakh voters set to exercise their right to franchise in 5,060 Polling Stations

SRINAGAR, Oct 1: The polling began today for the 3rd and final phase of General Elections to J&K Legislative Assembly in 40 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) across seven districts of Jammu & Kashmir.

The polling started at 7:00 AM in all 5,060 polling stations across 40 Assembly Constituencies of seven districts namely Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora in Kashmir Division; and Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua and Samba in Jammu Division. Earlier, mock drills were also conducted in all the polling stations.

From early morning, long queues of enthusiastic voters are being witnessed, waiting for their turn to exercise their right to franchise.

In this phase, 39,18,220 voters are eligible to cast their ballots, comprising 20,09,033 male voters, 19,09,130 female voters and 57 third-gender voters.

This phase will determine the fate of 415 candidates.

The respective District Administrations have made elaborative arrangements at all the polling stations for free, fair and transparent elections.