Voting at GST Council to decide on tax on lottery

NEW DELHI: In an unprecedented move, GST Council – the highest decision making body of the new indirect tax regime – on Wednesday witnessed first-ever voting on the issue of levying tax on lotteries as states expressed divergent opinions.

Decisions in the previous 37 meetings of the GST Council, headed by Union Finance Minister and comprising of representatives of all states and UTs, had been taken unanimously. These included fixing of tax rates on dozens of goods and services but never had voting done to decide on the issue.

However, when the issue of levy of GST on lottery came up at the 38th meeting of the Council, consensus eluded, sources said. This led to a vote being taken to decide on the issue by a majority.

Sources said a uniform rate of 28 per cent GST rate will now be applicable on lotteries from March 1. (AGENCIES)