Parties should control ‘unruly behaviour’ of members in Parliament: Venkaiah Naidu

NEW DELHI: Political parties should control the “unruly behaviour” of their members in Parliament, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said on Wednesday.

He also advised the media not to just report the “disorderly scenes” in Parliament but to also focus on covering the good views expressed by members.

“Political parties should take care of their members and control their unruly behaviour,” Naidu said during an interaction with a select group of journalists.

There is a need to maintain decorum and discipline as the entire country looks up to the Rajya Sabha as the House of Elders, the Vice President said, urging public representatives to be role models. (AGENCIES)